Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of fans outside Mannat with salaam on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, photos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan followed his annual Eid tradition when he greeted hundreds of fans gathered outside his home, Mannat on the festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans on Eid 2023/Viral Bhayani

As the nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, Shah Rukh Khan too followed his annual Eid tradition when he greeted hundreds of fans gathered outside his lavish Mumbai home, Mannat from the balcony. His fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar for hours and finally, King Khan fulfilled their wishes.

Dressed up in a white t-shirt and black pants, the superstar looked dashing and handsome as usual. He gave flying kisses to his fans and greeted them with salaam. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor even did his signature romantic pose atop the balcony for his well-wishers. The photos are now going viral across the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screen as the leading hero after more than four years with the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan, which was released on January 25. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters earning more than Rs 1000 crore globally.

The actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed him with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the actioner features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and also stars Vicky Kaushal reportedly. The film will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.

