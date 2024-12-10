Shah Rukh Khan gave a big shout out to Varun Dhawan, Atlee for their upcoming film Baby John.

The trailer for Baby John has finally been released, and it’s full of action, drama, and some humor. Released on Monday evening, the three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse into Varun Dhawan’s first major action role.

The film looks set to deliver an exciting blend of thrilling action, entertainment, and some catchy music. Atlee, the writer and producer of the film, took a moment to thank the important people who have influenced his career. He especially acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he worked on Jawan. Atlee said, “Shah Rukh Khan sir, without him, I wouldn’t have made it to Bollywood or directed a film. Now, I’m producing a film because of his support. Wherever you are, please bless us.”

A few hours later, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise the Baby John trailer. He wrote, "What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u.@Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best…. A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team.”

Varun Dhawan reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya."

The trailer launch of Baby John was a glittering, star-studded event, with Varun Dhawan accompanied by his co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with director Kalees and producer Atlee. The event also saw producers Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande, and celebrated music composer S. Thaman in attendance.

The trailer gave fans a closer look at the film's unique blend of "wholesome entertainment," featuring a mix of intense action, emotional drama, and lighthearted moments. A major highlight is a high-energy cameo by Salman Khan, which has only added to the film's widespread appeal. Jackie Shroff's never-seen-before avatar has also impressed the netizens.

Theri director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have co-produced Baby John under their banner A For Apple Studios. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studio and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios are the other two production houses backing the film. Kalees has directed the upcoming Hindi actioner.

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is set to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will face competition from Vanvaas and Mufasa: The Lion King, which will release in cinemas five days earlier on December 20. Baby John was initially set to release on May 31, but was postponed due to delay in VFX.