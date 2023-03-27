Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself luxurious Rolls Royce worth Rs 10 crores after Pathaan's box office success

After minting Rs 1000 crore at the box office with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan brought a Rs 10 crore-worth SUV Rolls Royce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster Pathaan, has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

The latest car to join the fleet is Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. A video of SRK's new car has been going around on social media. The King of Bollywood was recently spotted driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night. SRK`s new car comes in Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to white leather. It also has the signature 0555 number plate.

Looks like the massive success of Pathaan has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV. SRK owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

