Shah Rukh Khan gets major relief as Supreme Court dismisses plea against Mannat renovation

Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the construction of an additional two floors on Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

In a relief to Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the construction of an additional two floors on the actor’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Questioning the bonafide of the petitioner, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to interfere with the National Green Tribunal’s order dated September 16, 2025. "They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors)...it’s their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?" the bench remarked.

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing petitioner Santosh Daundkar, argued that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involves a prominent film star. He noted that Daundkar had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam and is a respected activist.

The NGT had dismissed Daundkar's plea, which alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had erred in allowing CRZ clearance for the renovation of the actor’s sea-facing Bandra home. The tribunal had held that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity had been shown in the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.



Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI



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