Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's Twitter exchange over Aryan Khan's latest ad campaign photo is all hearts

Son of one of the most powerful Bollywood couples Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan shares photos from his most recent photoshoot from the ad campaign for Adidas India on his Instagram handle. Aryan looks dashing in all the three pictures that went viral on social media in no time.

Gauri Khan, who was most recently seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, took to her Twitter account and shared one of the photos in which Aryan is seen jumping and posing in his athleisure outfit. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Onwards and upwards… my boy".

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to react to the same as he quote-tweeted Gauri and shared a throwback photo from his friend and filmmaker Farah Khan's debut film Main Hoon Na in which SRK is seen in the same pose in an action scene from the 2004 film. "Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!", the supersar King Khan captioned his tweet.

SRK and Gauri's Twitter exchange soon attracted the attention of the netizens as they couldn't stop comparing the same to an emotional scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which Shah Rukh and Kajol feel proud after their son Krish recites the Indian national anthem at his school. Seeing him, Kajol's Anjali says, "Mera beta", to which SRK's Rahul says, "Mera bhi".

The Khan family even reacted to Aryan's photos on his Instagram account as Suhana Khan dropped starry eyes emojis on his brother's photo, while mom Gauri wrote, "My boy...love love love", along with a heart-eyes emoji and dad SRK was at his wittiest best even there as he commented, "Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!", to which Aryan replied, "your genes and t-shirt haha."