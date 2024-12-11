Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's luxurious Mumbai home, Mannat, at present, is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore. It is equipped with five bedrooms, a private movie theater, a fitness hub, a swimming pool, a lavish library, and a stunning patio.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are popular in the film industry not only for the success they have achieved but also for their iconic Mumbai home Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra. Mannat, popular as Mumbai's most iconic landmark, draws thousands of fans every day, to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The grand Khan family home is now all set for an even grander renovation. Reports state that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, submitted an official application to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024.

As per the application, Gauri Khan has sought permission to add two more floors above the existing structure of Mannat. This application, submitted by Gauri Khan, was reviewed by MCZMA when it held its latest meeting on December 10 and 11.

Reports state that if Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan get permission to expand, it is estimated to cost Rs 25 crore. The process is especially tedious for the star couple as Mannat, built in 1914, has a status of being a heritage property. The Khan family home has a plot size of 2091.38 square meters and already has a six-storey modern building which serves as Shah Rukh Khan's family’s private residence.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's luxurious Mumbai home, Mannat, at present, is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore. It is equipped with five bedrooms, a private movie theater, a fitness hub, a swimming pool, a lavish library, and a stunning patio.

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu hints at seeking 'loyal and loving partner' days after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's second wedding