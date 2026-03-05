FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Aamir Khan attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding was a star-studded affair. Cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri were present alongside business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The Bachchan family also came to bless the newlyweds.

Aman Wadhwa

Mar 05, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and businessman Ravi Ghai's granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding on March 5 was a high-profile blend of intimate tradition and star-studded celebration in Mumbai, India. The couple, who got engaged privately in August 2025 at a family event in Mumbai, officially tied the knot in a grand ceremony attended by close family, friends and elite guests from the worlds of sport, film and business.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, while Aamir Khan chose to came solo for Arjun and Saaniya's wedding function. While Khan was dressed in a beige coloured traditional wear, Aamir opted for a red coloured kurta paired with a jacket. Apart from the two Khans, the entire Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also came to bless the newlyweds.

Cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Zaheer Khan were present alongside business magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who came with their son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Social media is abuzz with videos and pictures from the high-profile wedding.

Meanwhile, at the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next action thriller King. The Siddharth Anand directorial features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen leading the sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par. It was the spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. Aamir was also seen in the cameo roles in Rajinikanth-led Tamil action thriller Coolie and Vir Das' spy comedy Happy Patel. He hasn't announced his next film yet.

