Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.


Aryan Khan , File Photo

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday everyone was expecting him to walk out of jail today. However, Aryan Khan may not be released today as the procedure for his release has not yet been completed and his release memo has not been yet signed by authorities.