Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, here's why
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.
Aryan Khan , File Photo
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday everyone was expecting him to walk out of jail today. However, Aryan Khan may not be released today as the procedure for his release has not yet been completed and his release memo has not been yet signed by authorities.