Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan graduates from USC, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan who was studying at the University of Southern California has graduated as a part of the Class of 2020. We came across a photo of the star kid from the graduation ceremony wherein he received the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production. School of Cinematic Arts."

In the photo, Aryan is addressed as 'Aryan Shah Rukh Khan' and is seen in his graduation robe while holding his certificate in his hand.

A few weeks back, Aryan along with Gauri was snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for the US. The mother-son duo reportedly spent time with Suhana Khan and now headed for his graduation ceremony.

Earlier while talking about Aryan's ambitions, SRK had told in an interview with DNA, "We talk a little about filmmaking because he's learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films, and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking. We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me, and that's cool."

Shah Rukh had revealed that Aryan wants to become a filmmaker than an actor thus studied the same at USC.