Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's vintage video from Holi party in 2000 once again goes viral; courtesy Subhash Ghai

Like every year, on the occasion of Holi, a vintage video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan goes viral on the Internet. In the video, the couple is seen splashing water, smearing colours on each other and dancing their hearts out like no one's watching. The video shows how they are enough for each other and truly make for the most beautiful couple ever. Netizens make sure to find the video and make it viral every year.

Today, it was filmmaker Subhash Ghai who did the honours. The Taal director took to his Twitter page and shared the same viral video with a caption stating, "NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK, Gauri n friends at Subhash Ghai's HOLI party in Meghna's cottage, Madh Island Mumbai in 2000 https://youtu.be/60cKjCjV-SQ."

In the video, we also see a glimpse of Chunky Panday, who was also a part of the celebrations.

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, Gauri was all praises for Shah Rukh and how he has always been a supportive husband. She had said, "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives. Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."