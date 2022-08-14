Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son AbRam hoists Indian flag at Mannat, video goes viral

AbRam is seen hoisting the flag while Aryan and Gauri Khan stand nearby in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

SRK/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a video of himself and his family celebrating Independence Day. AbRam is seen hoisting the flag while Aryan and Gauri Khan stand nearby in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Gauri Khan had too shared a photo of them posing near the flag earlier.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Eid-Al-Adha 2022 aka Bakrid was celebrated on July 10, thousands of fans were waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and their wishes came true when King Khan came outside and greeted them and the icing on the cake was that his youngest son AbRam Khan was also accompanying the superstar.

SRK was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt with blue jeans, along with sporting a cool sunglass, while AbRam was seen wearing a casual red t-shirt with black jeans. As soon as their photos and videos surfaced on the internet, they are being shared extensively by the Swades actor's fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is going to be back with a bang next year as his three films are slated to release in 2023. The first is Pathaan being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years as his last release Zero came out in 2018.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara opposite SRK in the lead. The superstar attended her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram recently.

The third SRK film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release as it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2023 and will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

 

