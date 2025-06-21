Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials reportedly visited the under-construction Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, in Bandra to inspect the violation of coastal regulation zone rules.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home, Mannat, has become a landmark at Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai. Over the years, millions of SRK's followers, die-hard fans, assemble near his home, click photos, and rejoice in the feeling of seeing their idol's abode. However, on Friday, it was reported that a team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation visited the under-renovation Mannat after they received complaints of alleged violations of coastal regulation zone rules during the renovation. As per the reports, a joint team of the forest department and BMC officials visited and inspected the Baazigar actor's Bandra bungalow. As ETimes reported, an official from the forest department confirmed the inspection at Mannat and said, "A team did carry out a site inspection as we received a complaint about renovation permissions. A report will be prepared based on the findings and submitted soon."

The portal further reported that the building proposal department officials and BMC’s H-West ward building and factory department were asked to attend the forest team for the inspection. The official told the portal, "Our officials were accompanying the team, based on a request by the forest department. We had no other role." An official told the portal that the staff of Mannat have assured them of submitting all the required documents for the renovation work soon.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Mannat's layout is flawed?

BMC visited Mannat days after the former IPS officer and lawyer Y P Singh alleged that Mannat's layout included one main heritage building called Villa Vienna, as per the heritage regulations.

Singh said that the name of this building was changed to Mannat. He further stated that in 2005, an extension building of seven floors was made behind the heritage bungalow, and since at that time the Urban Land Ceiling Act was in force, a large apartment could not have been made." Singh claimed, "To overcome this legal hurdle, approval for 12 small independent flats was taken from the BMC by the owners, namely Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. However, once the approval was obtained, all these 12 small flats, which were essentially meant for mass housing under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, were merged and a super luxury accommodation of a single family was constructed."

How SRK and Gauri can get rid of this problem

YP Singh claimed that without the help and connivance of the municipal officers, this merging of 12 small flats would never have happened. He said, "Even though the Urban Land Ceiling Act is no longer in force, actions taken when the Act was in force have been saved. Therefore, it is legally compulsory for the owners of Mannat to restore those 12 independent small flats immediately so that the objective of mass housing could be accomplished and the eminent principles of the rule of law are upheld."