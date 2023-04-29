Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan give major couple goals in throwback pic from their ‘Darjeeling honeymoon’

Shah Rukh Khan friend and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-star Viveck Vaswani shares SRK and Gauri's 'Darjeeling honeymoon' photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance and his love story with Gauri Khan is known to all. Recently, Gauri Khan shared their family photos on Instagram and fans went gaga over it, now, the couple’s Darjeeling honeymoon pics are surfacing on the internet.

On Friday, Viveck Vaswani took to his Twitter and shared an adorable picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from their ‘Darjeeling honeymoon’. The actor is known to be a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has worked with him in movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Desi Babu English Mem, etc. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!!”

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a himachali cap and hugging Gauri Khan. The couple looks so in love and can be seen flashing big smiles as they pose for the photo. The actor had just gotten married in Delhi and had to travel to Darjeeling for the shoot of his film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Gauri accompanied him and this became their Darjeeling honeymoon.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about the couple’s ‘cute’ photo and even thanked Viveck Vaswani for sharing the pictures. One of the comments read, “She is so cute that’s why Shahrukh loved her. Lovely couple.” Another fan wrote, “One of the many reasons he is THE KING of ROMANCE …reel or real ..no one does it better than him.” Another comment read, “My favorite couple in the whole world. They have made me believe that love is worth fighting for.” Another fan commented, “This is so adorable.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan and is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Jawan in Kashmir. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to release on June 2. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapse Pannu and Boman Irani among others. The film is scheduled to release on December 22. 

