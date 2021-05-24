Inside Video: Suhana Khan dolls up in a black outfit for her birthday bash with friends in New York

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 21st birthday with her friends in New York. The star kid had earlier shared her stunning birthday look which grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. Now, we came across an inside video of Suhana's party with her friends in NYC. For the home bash, Khan opted for an all-black look and it was gorgeous, indeed.

In the video, Suhana along with her friends is seen making a viral video by performing on 'Body (Remix)' by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions Feat. Darkoo, ArrDee, E1, ZT, Bugzy Malone and others. The video has Suhana wearing a black waist cutout dress with a deep V-neckline and mermaid hem. She left her hair loose open and completed her look with dangling earrings. Even her friends colour co-ordinated with her in black coloured outfits.

Suhana is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her father.

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Suhana had spoken about SRK's stardom. She had said, "I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me at school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious."