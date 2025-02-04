The video has ignited a debate, with some defending Shah Rukh's actions as a harmless display of fatherly affection, while others have raised eyebrows over the incident.

Shah Rukh Khan proudly introduced his son Aryan Khan's debut project, The BA***DS of Bollywood, at the Next On Netflix event. His wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were also in attendance to support Aryan.

A heartwarming moment from the event has sparked mixed reactions online. In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen adjusting Suhana's pantsuit during a photo-op session. While some fans found the gesture endearing and paternal, others deemed it "weird".

The video has ignited a debate, with some defending Shah Rukh's actions as a harmless display of fatherly affection, while others have raised eyebrows over the incident. ”Hats off to Mr. SRK did well, being as a good and caring father! god bless you dear SRK always to protect your family!!! And providing that kind of care towards your family and to showcase the ethics of life as a father..thanks always to be kind for us..The best Daddy in the world and Best award goes to the king of everyone's stolen heart Shahrukh Khan,” wrote a fan.

However, a user differed saying, “There was nothing to fix .....I wonder what he was doing ..” A second user reacted, “I too wear these types of dresses... If my father found something wrong he just tells me to fix it.. but never touched me this way... I don't know which one is right.” “Just tell her...this is weird,” added another user. “Do his children like him? The pure annoyance on their faces is telling,” noticed a netizen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his delight at seeing a large press gathering, a rarity in recent times. He also humbly wished that his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, who are just starting out in the entertainment industry, receive at least half the love and adoration that he has been fortunate enough to receive from his fans over the years, during the event.