Shah Rukh Khan finds place in billionaires' list featuring Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani; Bollywood star's net worth is..

Shah Rukh Khan has debuted in the Hurun Rich List, an annual list of the richest Indians, which also features Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

The 2024 edition of Hurun India Rich List was released on Thursday. The annual list compiles the names of the wealthiest people in India along with estimates of their wealth based on their earnings. The list featured some of the richest Indians with Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani right at the top. But a few Bollywood celebs found their way in the list as well, with Shah Rukh Khan the richest of them all.

The list, which captures Indians having a networth of over Rs 1,000 crore, grew by 220 individuals to 1,539 people in 2024. The cumulative wealth has seen a 46 per cent jump in the year. Actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut on the list with a fortune estimated at Rs 7300 crore, the highest for any entertainment personality in India.

The Rs 7300-crore fortune makes Shah Rukh one of the richest actors in the world. When translated to dollars, it comes out to around $900 million, making SRK richer than Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and Dwayne Johnson. Among active actors, only Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry are ahead of him, with both worth over a million dollars. Among Indian entertainers, Shah Rukh’s business partner Juhi Chawla found the second spot with a reported net worth of Rs 4600 crore.

The list also had a surprise up at the top with Gautam Adani replacing Mukesh Ambani to become wealthiest Indian with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. Recouping the dent caused by the Hindenburg Research report, Gautam Adani's networth shot up 95 per cent to Rs 11.6 lakh crore last year, which helped him replace Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian, the report said.

With inputs from PTI

