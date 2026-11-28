Finally, Shah Rukh Khan accepted his age and revealed that he can't romance younger actresses. Read on to know why he chose the upcoming action thriller King.

For over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has successfully managed to hold the title of 'King of romance'. However, he has now realised that it's high time to move on from the image of being the ultimate romantic hero and take roles that suit his age. Shah, at 61, is slaying baddies with style. After Pathaan and Jawan, he will now be seen in King. Recently at an event, Khan made a hilarious but gutsy revelation of why he chose to play the father of her real daughter, Suhana Khan, in the film as well.

Shah Rukh Khan admits he got embarrassed romancing young actress



At the event, Khan recalled how embarrassed he felt saying romantic lines to an actress much younger than him. He said, "Main naam nahi batunga, but usse lines bolte-bolte main kaha ki tumne maths ka homework kiya na. So the age difference became so visible, and the girls I was acting with, I realised that I should start playing my age." He further added, "I'm 61 now, and I realised I should play my age; I'm playing father to Suhana so that girls, after watching films, can feel 'mere dad ese hone chaiye'."

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Shah Rukh Khan talking about moving to age-appropriate roles while still doing cool, badass roles. That’s exactly the balance audience want from him. https://t.co/X8xHKC8Hck — r (@bekhayalime) November 27, 2026

King will be beyond logic: Shah Rukh Khan

While talking about his film, Shah Rukh promised that they have shown limited action in the trailer; the movie has lots more to offer, including an ensemble cast. He said, "It's a special film coz my daughter Suhana is in it. It has lots of Drama, lots of Action, Bahut saare stars hai iss movie ke andar; if I start counting, we'll get banned for overconsumption," Khan also revealed. "It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made some wonderful films with me. And I hope that everyone enjoys it; it’s a good film. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright." King will be released in cinemas on December 23, 2026.

Also read: Viral video: Vivek Oberoi says THIS about Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, leaves netizens shocked: 'Mera dost hai, Ishwar kare...'