Shah Rukh Khan FINALIZES his next film, collaborates with Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu

It has been a long wait to see Shah Rukh Khan in a movie. Many news reports suggested he might star in or could have signed a particular movie. However, this time, one can be assured that Shah Rukh Khan might have finally signed a movie, that too being helmed by a Malayalam filmmaker.

Aashiq Abu, who had last helmed the Malayalam film 'Virus', has now signed Shah Rukh Khan for a movie. He hinted about the same by sharing an Instagram post along with the superstar. “Thank you, @iamsrk. We love you,” wrote the filmmaker in a photo which was taken in Mannat.

See the post here:

The conversation went on for two long hours, confirmed producer Shaneem Zayed on his Instagram account. “A good two long hour conversation with #SRK with one of most favorite directors and writers @aashiqabu and @syampushkaran that became easily one of the most memorable days of my life I am sure yours too @mrkrrish #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #aashiqabu #syampushkaran #krrish,” wrote Shaneem.

See it here:

Still cannot believe it? A source also went ahead and told Indian Express, “Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script.”

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's movie Zero. He, along with co-star Anushka Sharma did not sign a movie for a year since. Meanwhile, the second female lead Katrina Kaif was seen in Salman Khan's Bharat which released in Eid 2019. She is also the female lead in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which is slated for Eid 2020 release.