Bollywood

This SRK film was put on hold, released only after Darr, actor turned distributor himself; it's not Anjaam, Trimurti

It's hard to believe that distributors once had less confidence in showcasing Shah Rukh Khan's films. But here's what happened with Khan during his initial career.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan to his fans, has ruled his followers' and captivated the silver screen for decades. This year, with Pathaan, SRK gave the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. His upcoming action-thriller, Jawan, is already carrying huge buzz, and his fans are expecting Atlee's film to be a bigger entertainer than his last film. 

Since the 1990s, Khan has managed to entertain the audience with his impressive acting chops and selection of films. In 1993, Shah Rukh starred in two movies that shaped his career- Baazigar and Darr. Interestingly, in both films, Khan was playing a negative character, and in Yash Chopra's film, he was the antagonist. One of his films, which is now considered a cult classic, was stuck in limbo for a year, and it got a release date only after the release of his 1993's blockbusters. 

Kundan Shah-directed romantic comedy, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was ready before Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar and Yash Chopra's Darr, but distributors weren't interested in buying the film. The movie finally saw the day of light on February 25, 1994, exactly two months after Darr (December 25, 1993). Within two years of his career, Khan became a distributor, bought Bombay territory, and released Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in the city. The movie was released with rave reviews, and it went on to become a box-office success. 

Watch the recap of this film

Another interesting fact about this film is Khan's signing amount and acting fee. As per reports, Shah Rukh got Rs 5,000 signing amount, and Rs 25,000 as his acting fee. The 1994 film also stars Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's next film Jawan will release in cinemas on September 7. After Jawan, Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. The much-awaited movie will release in cinemas on December 25. 

 

