Shah Rukh Khan feels 'freshy freshy' with Deepika Padukone, netizens say 'ISI agent teaching RAW agent skincare' - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone came together to promote the actress's skincare brand 82°E in a video that she shared on her Instagram on Thursday, February 9. In the clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, Deepika can be seen giving skincare tips to Shah Rukh.

As the actress asks SRK to use products from her skincare brand, she asks him how is he feeling. The superstar responds that he is feeling 'cool cool' and 'freshy freshy'. As stated by the actors, the video was shot before the success meet of Pathaan which happened recently in Mumbai on January 30. In the end of the clip, Shah Rukh funnily says that he will now teach Deepika how to change clothes.

Deepika shared the video with the caption, "It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out!".

For the unversed, Shah Rukh and Deepika were first paired opposite each other in her debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007, then the romantic-comedy Chennai Express in 2013, and the action-comedy heist film Happy New Year in 2014 before their latest outing together in the action blockbuster Pathaan.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over how "cute" the video is in the comments section. However, one comment that caught everyone's attention was, "ISI agent teaching RAW agent skincare" as Deepika plays the ISI agent Rubina Mohsin aka Rubai and SRK plays the RAW agent named Pathaan in Siddharth Anand's film. The two join hands to foil the deadly plans of the former RAW agent-turned-terrorist Jim, played by John Abraham. Pathaan is heading towards the coveted figure of Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide.



READ | Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film beats Dangal to become highest-grossing film in Hindi