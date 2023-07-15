Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

The prevue of Jawan was attached with Mission: Impossible Dead Recogning Part One, and cinema halls turned into stadiums as Shah Rukh Khan made his appearance.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has brought relief to Bollywood. With his upcoming movie, Jawan, the actor will bring a hurricane to the box office. The prevue of Atlee-directed Jawan is now playing in the nearest cinemas, and Khan's fans have gone crazy watching a glimpse of his upcoming dhamaka.

Earlier this week, the first look, also called as prevue of Jawan has been attached to Tom Cruise's latest juggernaut, Mission: Impossible Dead Recogning Part One. After impressing the masses with the online release, the makers have given a perfect treat to SRK's fans with the showcase of Jawan on the big screen.

Several videos from different parts of the country captured the crazy reactions of the public while Jawan prevue was playing on the big screen. Moviegoers were shouting, hooting, clapping, and whistling as Baldie Khan takes bad guys as a ruthless-yet-stylish vigilante. In many videos, the audio of the Jawan is unclear, as people were continuously shouting and enjoying the first glimpse to the fullest. In one the reaction video, a member of the audience went shirtless and was celebrating Khan's on-screen entry. Loyal fans were throwing confetti inside the cinema halls.

Here are the videos

#JawanPrevue was attached while screeing of MI7 . Theatre Response are Unstoppable This Movie Break all box Office records. pic.twitter.com/rIwksKImLS — (@chalte_chalte1) July 14, 2023

In Mohan Theatre from Malegaon, FANs joyously commemorate the #JawanPrevue by showering confetti #ShahRuhKhan #Jawanpic.twitter.com/IXG7bc3IyR — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 14, 2023

As Shah Rukh Khan said in the promo, 'Yeh toh bas shuruvat hai'. One wonders what will be the reactions of Khan's fans and action movie lovers, when the film will release in cinemas. Theatres will turn into stadiums for sure.

Will Jawan beat Pathaan’s opening-day record?

Pathaan was Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen in over four years. It netted Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day, including a record Rs 55 crore in Hindi alone. Trade insiders say that while it will be difficult for Jawan to match up to Pathaan’s Hindi numbers, as a whole, it will still be a huge hit. Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “Pathaan was an emotional blockbuster. People rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan, who had been going through a tough time both personally and professionally. Many people who never watch films went to the theatre twice or thrice for that. So, it will be difficult for Jawan to replicate that. But as per current trends, it would be safe to say that this film should open to Rs 40-45 crore in Hindi alone.” Jawan will release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.