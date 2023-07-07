Shah Rukh Khan fans slam Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch for saying he doesn't know acting: 'What rubbish'

Shah Rukh Khan-Mahnoor Baloch/Instagram

American-born Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch is being targeted online by Shah Rukh Khan fans after she said that the actor, who has won multiple awards for his brilliant performances in films like Chak De India!, Swades, and My Name Is Khan among others, doesn't know acting.

In a Pakistani talk show Had Kardi hosted by Momin Saqib, Mahnoor said, "Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don't have any aura, so people do not even notice them."

"It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful", she further added.

Soon, the comments section on the YouTube video was flooded with SRK fans slamming the actress. One of them wrote, "What rubbish is she saying...SRK is a quality actor and a legend", while another person added, "Mahnoor is definitely wrong. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is the king of expressions." Another comment read, "I think she is trying to get popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh Khan, he is better and way more successful than you. He would never give this kind of remark to anyone so he is a better person than you too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the action-thriller Jawan, which marks the Bollywood debut of director Atlee and the actress Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in the film set to release in theatres on September 7.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan has earned Rs 36 crore two months before its release, here's how