Shah Rukh Khan's fan in Egypt does THIS for Indian professor, Twitter is full of praise

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, has a magic that has no bounds. Fans from all across the world are still enthralled by this legendary actor. We are constantly reminded of how captivating the great SRK's charisma is. This time, it was an Egyptian fan and an Indian professor who reminded us of it. A nice gesture made by the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor's fan in Egypt has moved Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande. Ashwini Deshpande, an Ashoka University Economics professor, took to Twitter to share a storey of a recent incident she had with an Egyptian travel agent.

SRK's adoration extends beyond his films. Because she was from Shah Rukh's country, the Egyptian travel agent trusted her and booked her reservations without requiring any payment in advance.

She tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji).

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is December 31, 2021

SRK followers also flocked to the tweet and began recounting their own experiences. One user tweeted, "Aww this is soo sweet. Thanks for sharing with us! I have friends from France on Discord. When I mentioned I am from India, they were so excited lol. They went, ‘India!? We only know SRK’."