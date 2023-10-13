Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Meezan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Plus cheaper than iPhone 13 on Flipkart, available at Rs 23,849 after Rs 42,150 off

'Today India doesn't ask for help, but offers it': Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Operation Ajay'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

World Egg Day 2023: 7 amazing benefits of egg

8 Health benefits of dry dates (Chaura)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli | IND vs AFG highlights

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock show-cases class, hits second hundred of world cup 2023 | AUS vs SA

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released a statement amid rumours of the film getting postponed to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Dunki is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22, however, recently, there were reports that to avoid the clash with Prabhas’s Salaar, the film will be postponed, but now the makers have finally broken the silence on it. 

On Friday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release." On X, the film news page Lets Cinema wrote, "Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation." Now, the makers have released an official statement confirming that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be released on Christmas, December 22, and is not being postponed. 

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed in his last release Jawan’s Success Meet that Dunki will be released on Christmas this year. The actor said, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).” 

Shah Rukh Khan’s film is set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Earlier, Salaar was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, however, due to some technical issues, the film had to be postponed and the makers announced the big news by sharing a new poster and writing, “Coming Bloody Soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.” Salaar is directed by Prasanth Neel, who is best known for the blockbuster KGF franchise and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan.

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles and will be SRK’s third film in this year after Jawan and Pathaan. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in an AMA session on Twitter, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Sultan Of Delhi review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma’s Jai-Veeru bond saves Milan Luthria’s mediocre gangster drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE