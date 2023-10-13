Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Makers release statement

Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released a statement amid rumours of the film getting postponed to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Dunki is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22, however, recently, there were reports that to avoid the clash with Prabhas’s Salaar, the film will be postponed, but now the makers have finally broken the silence on it.

On Friday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release." On X, the film news page Lets Cinema wrote, "Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation." Now, the makers have released an official statement confirming that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be released on Christmas, December 22, and is not being postponed.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed in his last release Jawan’s Success Meet that Dunki will be released on Christmas this year. The actor said, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s film is set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Earlier, Salaar was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, however, due to some technical issues, the film had to be postponed and the makers announced the big news by sharing a new poster and writing, “Coming Bloody Soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023.” Salaar is directed by Prasanth Neel, who is best known for the blockbuster KGF franchise and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan.

Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles and will be SRK’s third film in this year after Jawan and Pathaan. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in an AMA session on Twitter, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na.”