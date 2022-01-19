Shah Rukh Khan drops FIRST Instagram post months after son Aryan Khan’s bail, fans say ‘King is back’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan marks his return to Instagram after four months. The actor's last post was on September 19 of Lord Ganesha, and today, he shared a commercial featuring him and Gauri Khan. Last year, Shah Rukh had gone through a rough phase, his elder son Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case affected his personal and professional life. However, when the court granted bail to Aryan, Shah Rukh resumed work and this made him happy.

Check out Shah Rukh's post

As soon as the actor posted the TVC, fans couldn't control excitement and they expressed their happiness on his return. "WELCOME BACK KING!!!" A user exclaimed. Another user expressed his feeling by saying, "I LOVE YOU FOR INFINITY." A fan of 'Raees' actor is gratified on actor's return and added, "Good to see SRK's post after so long... Love srk always" Fans welcomed Khan with warm regards and they are glad to see their king back. Within 3 hours of the post, it has garnered more than 900K likes. This is how much Shah Rukh Khan's fans missed him.

In early January, A Shah Rukh fan from Egypt has moved Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande. As the professor was from Shah Rukh's country, the Egyptian travel agent trusted her and booked her reservations without requiring any payment in advance.

In late December, an image of SRK straight from the sets of 'Pathan' is doing the rounds on social media. The superstar, who is seen in an all-black avatar is seen posing with a fan on the film's set. Bollwyood superstar Salman Khan confirmed that he and Shah Rukh Khan will be doing cameo crossovers in each other's films -- 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.

'Pathan' will be SRK's comeback film in a way that he hasn't done any film since his last theatrical release in 2018, 'Zero'.