Shah Rukh Khan's double dhamaka for fans, Pathaan teaser to be launched and DDLJ to re-release on his birthday

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on November 2. The Swades actor has ensured a double dhamaka for his fans on his special day in the form of two return gifts - the re-release of his romantic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the teaser of his upcoming actioner Pathaan.

The 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Kajol as the leading lady opposite SRK, redefined the meaning of love for the younger generation and became a cult classic over the years. The movie has been continuously playing in the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai in an afternoon show for the last 27 years and will be re-released in selected theaters in multiple cities on Wednesday, November 2.

DDLJ, as it is popularly known, and Pathaan have a common factor in the form of Yash Raj Films as the former marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, who is bankrolling the upcoming actioner for the production house. While YRF has confirmed the DDLJ re-release through its social media posts, it has been mum on the Pathaan teaser.

But, the whole trade circuit is abuzz with reports that the teaser for Siddharth Anand's directorial will be unveiled by Shah Rukh himself on his birthday. Moreover, the date announcement and character posters of the Pathaan star cast were also launched without any previous announcement.



Apart from the superstar, Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The actioner is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Salman Khan will also be seen in a special cameo appearance, reprising his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. Aditya Chopra plans to build a YRF spy universe combining the character of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir.