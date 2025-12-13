FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 co-star, Pakistani actor Alyy Khan slams Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Sadak chaap language ki...'

Alyy Khan, who also worked with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan in her debut film The Archies, has criticised The Ba***ds of Bollywood for its excessive use of profanity.

Aman Wadhwa

Dec 13, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut in The Ba***ds of Bollywood this year. The satirical action comedy drama series earned rave reviews from the audiences and critics for its meta humour and captivating storytelling. It even surpassed critically-acclaimed shows such as The Family Man Season 3, Paatal Lok Season 2, and Panchayat Season 4 to become IMDb's most popular Indian show in 2025. Now, Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh in Don 2 and Suhana Khan in her debut film The Archies, has criticised The Ba***ds of Bollywood for its excessive use of profanity. 

Speaking on the ARY Podcast, Khan said, "Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha, mujhe bahut ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte because the language is so inappropriate. Us language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aur jis level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh aise sadak chaap language use karte hain? (Recently, I saw Aryan’s work in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I found it very strange. You can’t even watch it with your family because the language is so inappropriate. And there was no justification for using that kind of language. And the kind of people you were portraying. Do they use such street-style language)?".

"Agar gaali deni bhi hai, toh close-up ki tarah honi chahiye jab zarurat ho tab bolo, tabhi impact aata hai. Har sentence mein ho toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jaati hai (And even if you want to use abuses, they should come like a close-up used only when necessary. That’s when it creates impact. If it appears in every sentence, it becomes cringe and boring.)," the Luck By Chance actor added.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Mona Singh in the leading roles. It also featured cameos from the industry bigwigs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, and Arshad Warsi among others. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the show has been streaming on Netflix since September.

