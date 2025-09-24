Shah Rukh Khan dines with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar at Rashtrapati Bhavan after National Awards, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar celebrated their big wins at the 71st National Film Awards, with a viral dinner photo from Rashtrapati Bhavan stealing hearts.

Last evening (September 24) turned out to be a memorable one for movie lovers as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar shone at the 71st National Film Awards.

Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, while Rani won Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Karan Johar was honoured for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Royal evening vibes

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Karan Johar having dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the National Awards #ShahRukhKhan #RaniMukerji #KaranJohar #71NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/RCAbDYe4WZ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 23, 2025

After the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, a heartwarming picture of the trio enjoying dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan went viral, widely shared by fan clubs across social media.

Karan Johar, who was visibly emotional, penned a note on Instagram expressing his gratitude, “So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS. Apoorva and I are deeply grateful to our entire Dharma family for being our soul and spine... So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai @iamsrk (missed taking a photo with him)... Karan Johar this side and I am fragile today... thanks to the love and recognition.”

He also shared candid pictures, including one with Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana and Aryan penned a heartfelt note for their father on Instagram after watching him receive the Rajat Kamal award from President Droupadi Murmu. They wrote, “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, papa. We love you.” Along with the note, they shared a celebratory selfie.