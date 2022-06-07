Shah Rukh Khan didn't even thank me for supporting Aryan Khan, says Shatrughan Sinha

Credit: File photo

Star kid Aryan Khan received support from several Bollywood stars including Shatrughan Sinha and Hrithik Roshan when he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case last year. Bollywood celebs openly criticised the agency and supported Aaryan on social media sites.

Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interview, talked about Aryan Khan’s case and mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan did not thank him for being supportive. While speaking to Nation Next, the actor-turned-politician stated that he felt SRK’s pain as a parent. “Even if he was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, they locked him up… I should also say that, as expected, I didn’t receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though I was maybe the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. But I have a habit of calling a spade a spade, and for standing up for what is right. I stood up against what I believed was an injustice. As far as Shah Rukh is concerned, I didn’t receive any thanks or a thank you card from him,” the actor said.

On being asked if he had talked to SRK, the actor said, “No, absolutely not. Why would I, I don’t need work from him. I don’t need to get in touch with him, in fact, he should have gotten in touch with me. But, to be fair to him, he didn’t ask me for support either.”

Meanwhile, Aryan recently got a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and former agency officer Sameer Wankhede found himself on the other end.

NCB’s former zonal chief Sameer Wankhede headed the investigation against Aryan Khan in October 2021, which ultimately led to the star kid’s arrest. Now, action has been taken against the former NCB chief, and he has been transferred to Tamil Nadu.

Officials had announced that action will be taken against Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug case for conducting a “shoddy investigation”. Wankhede was transferred to Chennai to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services.