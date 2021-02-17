Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan' release date not announced in YRF 2021 slate, Twitterati react

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced their 2021 slate and the release date of the films releasing this year. The films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Shamshera have got the final release dates and will be hitting the screens this year. However, the production company didn't announce the release date of one most-awaited film. Yes, we are talking about Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Fans were waiting to see SRK make his comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of nearly three years. But it seems like the film might not be released this year. This has disappointed fans and they took to Twitter to express the same. Pathan has become a trending topic on the micro-blogging website currently courtesy of the fans of Shah Rukh, John and Deepika.

While a few have assured that Pathan is likely to release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend this year. One of the tweets read as "#Pathan is the Biggest film of YRF till date. So the announcement will happen in a Grand way!"

While another fan tweeted, "Gandhi Jayanti Release it Will be... Reasons-

1. Sid Anand all movies releases on Gandhi Jayanti

2. War shoot completed in 6 months, 2-3 month shoot of #Pathan already completed and shoot is going in full flow.

3. Fighter will go on floors this year-end..."

Check out a few tweets below:

Meanwhile, Salman has confirmed that he will be making a special appearance in Pathan which will lead to Tiger 3.