Is Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer 'Pathan' not releasing in 2021?

Since the time Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced their slate for 2021 films, fans have been impatient to know when Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan will come out. The action-thriller marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after nearly three years and the superstar stars alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It was being reported that Pathan is likely to release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend this year but trade analyst Taran Adarsh has to say otherwise.

He took to his Twitter page and tweeted, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #ShahRukhKhan's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier during an interaction with Femina, Deepika had confirmed Pathan by stating, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."

Whereas John had liked a tweet that listed Pathan as one of his upcoming films. On the other hand, SRK in his New Year 2021 video told fans 'See you on the big screen in 2021."

Pathan marks Shah Rukh's fourth outing with Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The superstar will share screen space with John for the first time. While John and Deepika have worked together in Desi Boyz and Race 2.