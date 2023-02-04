Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan banned in Pakistan, here’s why

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan has turned out to be a blockbuster hit and the film is doing superb business not only in India but across the world. The film had earned Rs 700 crore so far since its release on January 25. Pathaan also stars Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Even before its release in India, Pathaan faced several controversies with many people demanding that the film should be banned in India. People were wondering whether Pathaan will release in Pakistan but like many recent Bollywood films, Pathaan too was banned in Pakistan.

The ban, however, did not stop Shah Rukh Khan fans in Pakistan from watching the actioner. Dawn reported that Pathaan was screened illegally in Karachi and several other parts of Pakistan. The price of one ticket of Shah Rukh Khan’s film was around PKR 900 in Pakistan.

The Sindh Board of Films Censor, however, swung into action and it has now stopped the illegal public screening of Pathaan.

“No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board," said the Board in a statemen.

Pathaan is not first Bollywood film to face ban in Pakistan

The banning of Hindi films in Pakistan first took place in 1965 when India and Pakistan went to war. The ban remained in place for many years before Pakistan’s former military ruler General Perfez Musharraf lifted the ban and allowed the screening of Bollywood films in the country.

But in 2019, Pakistan government again put a blanket ban on Bollywood movies as relations between the two countries touched a new low. Since then, Pakistan has not allowed the release of any Indian film in it country and Pathaan is no exception.