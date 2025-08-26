Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...

An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for marketing defective vehicles. The complainant called both actors 'equally accused' like the company.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

In a major shocking event, a case has been registered against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Deepika Padukone in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Both actors are accused of marketing defective vehicles. Along with the two brand ambassadors, Hyundai company's managing director Anso Kim, whole-time director and chief operating officer Tarun Garg and showroom owners are also named in the FIR. The court has ordered an FIR on the petition of Bharatpur resident lawyer Kirti Singh. After the case was registered in the city's Mathura Gate police station, the police have started investigating the matter.

Kirti Singh said that the names of Hyundai's brand ambassadors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are also included in this FIR. Kirti Singh said in the FIR that both the actors are equally accused, like the company representatives. Mathura Gate police station's ASI Radha Kishan said that a case has been registered regarding the vehicle defect. Investigation is ongoing.

