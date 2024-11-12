Mohammad Faizan Khan, a lawyer from his residence in Raipur was arrested after he failed to appear before the Mumbai police.

Weeks after Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat, the accused has now been arrested from Chattisgarh. The police nabbed Mohammad Faizan Khan, a lawyer from his residence in Raipur after he failed to appear before the Mumbai police.

The accused made a threatening call to the actor and demanded Rs 50 lakh in October. Last week, Faizan claimed that he had lost his mobile phone which was used to make the threatening call last week. He had also complained to police in the case to that effect on November 2.

Bandra police station had received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan. In the call, the man said, “I am calling Shah Rukh Khan from Mannat Bandstand. If he doesn’t give me Rs 50 lakh, I will kill him." He further said, “It doesn’t matter, if you want to mention, you can write my name as Hindustani." Though Shah Rukh had not reacted, however, his security was beefed up following the threat. The actor has been subjected to threats since last year and has been granted Y+ security.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fellow actor Salman Khan has been receiving a series of threats allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The jailed gangster has demanded an apology at a temple or pay Rs 5 crore. A week ago, a man from Rajasthan was detained in Karnataka in case of death threats to Salman.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh didn’t make any appearances for fans on his birthday given the death threats. On the professional front, he was last seen in a cameo role in Salman’s Tiger 3. He was also seen in Jawan and Pathaan which broke several records at the box office. Up next, the actor is all set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King co-starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.