Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan touches down in NYC, shares a glimpse of snowy Manhattan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has headed back to New York City to resume her schooling. It was on Friday when a viral video made the Internet talking wherein the superstar was seen seeing off Suhana at the Mumbai airport. SRK drove his convertible car and was joined by son AbRam Khan. Now, after touching down in NYC, Suhana is enjoying the snowy time in Manhattan.

The beautiful star kid took to her Instagram story and shared a video in which she is seen shooting a beautiful snowtime in New York. The video is just two-second long and seems like Suhana is enjoying her time indoors.

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently completing her education at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She enrolled at the school after graduating from Ardingly College in England.

Reports are making the rounds that after completing her schooling in New York Suhana will be making her acting debut in the movies soon. She has been a part of several plays and short films during her school days.

Talking about the same, her best friend and actor Ananya Panday had told Mid Day, "Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays, and she used to be the main lead, and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."