Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares breath-taking photos wearing printed dress

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is known for her breathtaking pictures. She shares pictures of herself, her friends, and her family, as well as aesthetic posts.

Suhana may be seen laying on a sofa in a sexy satin outfit that looks great on her in her most recent post.

Take a look-

Suhana recently announced that she is leaving New York, where she was pursuing a degree in filmmaking at New York University.

Heartbroken with the move, Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, with a quote printed on it that read, "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

The starlet was living in a luxurious Manhattan apartment, away from her family. Suhana published photographs and videos of her beautiful apartment with a breathtaking view of New York City on her Instagram feed

She is expected to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama, which will be based on the comic book The Archies and will premiere on Netflix.