Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan plays ‘dress up’ on weekend – See viral photo

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself 'playing dress-up' over the weekend.

She's seen carrying a lovely red bag that complements her nails.

Suhana was photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai on her return from the United States on Friday.

Suhana had shared a few sun-kissed photographs on social media earlier this month. "Wait, lemme pose for u," she captioned the photos, and her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday showered their love on them.

She recently announced that she is leaving New York, where she was pursuing a degree in filmmaking at New York University.

Heartbroken with the move, Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, with a quote printed on it that read, "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

The starlet was living in a luxurious Manhattan apartment, away from her family. Suhana published photographs and videos of her beautiful apartment with a breathtaking view of New York City on her Instagram feed.

She is expected to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama, which will be based on the comic book The Archies and will premiere on Netflix.