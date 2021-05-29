Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in new photos from her birthday bash, leaves fans in awe

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday in New York with her friends on May 22, is setting the internet on fire yet again after new pictures from her bash surfaced online.

In the latest pictures that hit the internet on Saturday, Suhana Khan can be seen chilling with her group of friends while enjoying the daytime get-together in what seems like a restaurant.

The candid clicks of the 21-year-old are going viral on the internet with netizens praising her flawless beauty and choice of outfit. Suhana chose a halter mesh mini dress from Oh Polly and teamed the attire with a brushed leather mini bag in aqua from Prada.

For the unversed, Suhana held three separate parties to mark her big day -- a get-together with her friends on the eve of her birthday, followed by a bash at her apartment in NYC where the girl gang colour-coordinated in black outfits, and last, a yacht party.

The latest pictures were shared by Suhana's friend Palmer on Instagram with the caption, "Bday girl #1, bday girl #2, and Gillian watching us take these photos." Their friend Gillian replied in the comments section, "I represent everyone looking at these photos wondering how you guys are this beautiful."

Take a look here:

Earlier, pictures of Suhana unwinding with her friends whilst soaking up the season aboard the Hudson River's latest eye-popping attraction: a hot-tub boat and photos and videos of her birthday bash with friends in her NYC apartment had gone viral too.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

Earlier during an interaction with Vogue India, Suhana had spoken about SRK's stardom. She had said, "I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me at school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious."