Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in black as she breaks the internet yet again in stunning pic with cousin Arjun Chhiba

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who is currently pursuing film studies in New York continues to break the internet with her social media posts.

Of late, Suhana has been more active on Instagram posting photos of her student life in New York and giving fans a glimpse of her chic yet minimalistic apartment while also treating her social media followers with her fun shenanigans with close friends.

Recently, Suhana took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback photo of the good ol' times with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur, wishing the latter ion her birthday and expressing how much she misses her.

Suhana posted the picture on Instagram Stories late Monday. She wrote, "Birthday girl miss you @manavigaur." She followed it up with a heart emoji in the caption.

In the picture, while Manavi is seen dressed in a denim shirt, Suhana and her cousin are seen twinning in jet black t-shirts. To complete her look, Suhana opted to leave her tresses open and apply a little dash of pink on the lips.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier this year, Suhana had posted another throwback photo with Arjun and Manavi, and called them her "babysitters". Suhana captioned the photo, "I miss my babysitters." She added, "Ignore the awkward arm".

Meanwhile, Suhana's mom Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan joined her in New York. They were snapped leaving from the Mumbai airport a few days ago amid a statewide curfew that was imposed in Maharashtra owing to the surge in COVID 19 cases.