Suhana Khan flaunts her flawless skin in new post, captions it ‘do not disturb’

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is well-known for her jaw-dropping photographs. She uploads images of herself, her friends, and her family, as well as random aesthetic posts.

Suhana resorted to Instagram today to share two photographs in which she flaunts her skin.

She captioned the photo as ‘Do not disturb’

Take a look-

Suhana recently announced that she is leaving New York, where she was pursuing a degree in filmmaking at New York University.

Heartbroken with the move, Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, with a quote printed on it that read, "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

The starlet was living in a luxurious Manhattan apartment, away from her family. Suhana published photographs and videos of her beautiful apartment with a breathtaking view of New York City on her Instagram feed

She is expected to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama, which will be based on the comic book The Archies and will premiere on Netflix.