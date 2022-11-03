Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chaiyya Chaiyaa, Pathaan star cuts birthday cake with fans

SRK

Shah Rukh Khan respects his fans and believes in spending his birthday in their presence. As King Khan turned 58 on Wednesday, the actor organised a special event in Mumbai just for his fans. Every year, SRK makes sure to spend his special day with his followers, and thousands of fans from different countries attend the big event.

Yesterday, the star gave a gift to his lovers by launching the teaser of his comeback venture Pathaan. Later in the day, SRK graced the special event with his presence and interacted with his fans. Shah Rukh even danced to his famous song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, leaving his admirers content with joy.

Watch SRK dancing to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa

Later, as per the ritual, Khan cut the yummy, delicious chocolate cake, and it was distributed among the fans to savour it.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan cutting the cake

Before the Happy New Year star attended the event, a number of his fans gathered outside his bungalow Mannat in order to see a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. The Pathaan actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their wishes. He shared the selfie that he took from the balcony with the crowd gathered outside the bungalow and wrote, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

READ: Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan drops first glimpse of upcoming actioner on his birthday

SRK's daughter Suhana celebrated the star's special day by sharing a cute, adorable throwback picture. In the picture, we can see little Suhana and Aryan Khan giving a sweet kiss to their hero. Suhana shared the photo on her Instagram, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the bestest friend. I love you the most (heart emoji) @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited actioner Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film will hit cinemas on January 25, 2023