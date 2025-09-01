Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win, says 'Adhoori khwahish...': Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs, recently reunited to celebrate a special milestone.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan dances to celebrate Rani Mukerji's National Award win, says 'Adhoori khwahish...': Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reunited with his 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-star Rani Mukerji, celebrating the actress's National Award win. On Monday, Shah Rukh shared an adorable video with Rani, showing the duo enjoying a cute dance session on 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Still recovering from injury to his arm, SRK could be seen effortlessly pulling off the dance moves, while Rani accompanied him gracefully, bringing out their magic once again on screen. In his caption, the 'Jawan' star gave a shoutout to Rani's National Award milestone and congratulated her.

"National award... hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi... yay... congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," he wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn't help but cheer the loudest in the comment section after seeing the epic reunion. One wrote, "Rahul and Tina," while another added, "Definitely did not expect this reunion." Rani Mukerji has been honoured with the National Award (Best Actress) for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' The 71st edition of the awards was announced last month, marking Rani's first-ever National Award in nearly 30 years of her acting career.

"I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway," the actress said in a statement.

At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan also received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan.'


"To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime," the actor said in his first reaction. On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
