Shah Rukh Khan received a lot of critical acclaim for his negative portrayal in the 1993 crime thriller Baazigar. SRK's co-star from the movie, Dalip Tahil relived a fun memory from a set of Baazigar.

He shared that they indulged in a cricket match in Sharjah where Dalip Tahil ended up scoring 86* (not out) and also winning the match.

He shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Satish Shah, along with others.

Dalip Tahil wrote on the photo-sharing app, "SRK and I weren’t just Baazigars on screen, we brought the game to the field of Sharjah too. I scored 86* (not out), won the match, and if memory serves me right… took home a VCR."

He further asked, "Who else can you recognize in this iconic frame?"

"Baazigar" follows the journey of a young man seeking to avenge the fall of his family by going on a murderous rampage. The story is loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel "A Kiss Before Dying".

Shah Rukh Khan's fame is not limited to India. The actor is loved by movie buffs across the globe.

Recently, Karan Johar talked about the fame and worldwide recognition that King Khan has received over the years. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker shared, “If you go overseas, it's not just limited to the UK, USA, Australia. If you go anywhere in Europe, France, Germany, Egypt... for them, the film means Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just a star; he is an emotion.”

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is working on Sujoy Ghosh's "King". He will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in his next. The drama will also feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. Touted to be an action drama, the movie will reportedly show SRK mentoring Suhana Khan in a dangerous criminal world.

