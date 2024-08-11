Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem breaks down into tears after..., watch viral video

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

'Abundantly clear why...': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Hindenburg report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the first film he saw in the theatre was directed by Yash Chopra, with whom he collaborated on multiple movies until the filmmaker's death in 2012.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 11:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'
Shah Rukh Khan at Locarno Film Festival/PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday credited late filmmaker and frequent collaborator Yash Chopra for bringing him to the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where he was honoured with the gala's prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism Award.

A day after he became the Indian film personality to receive the award for his contribution to cinema, the 58-year-old sat down for a Q&A session with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival.

It was his late mother, Shah Rukh said, who took him to a cinema hall to watch a film for the first time. "In school, Hindi (language) was not my strongest point. My mom said, 'I'll take you to a movie hall to watch a film if you get 10 on 10 in Hindi dictation'. I think I copied one answer from a friend, but I did get 10 on 10, and then my mother took me to watch a film in a theatre for the first time," he said. Coincidentally, the film was Chopra's 1973 thriller Joshila, added the actor.

"It was called Joshila, which was of the director with whom I did maximum number for my films later on in my life. So life is connected. Mr. Yash Chopra, it was his film. I'm sitting here in Locarno, Switzerland because of him, because of that that movie I saw." Veteran filmmaker Chopra directed Shah Rukh in Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and his swansong Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Chopra shot his mega hit directorials Chandni and Darr in Switzerland. His son Aditya Chopra also filmed his directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, in the picturesque locales of the European country. In 2016, a bronze statue of Chopra was installed by the Switzerland government as a tribute, near the Congress Centre in Interlaken, a popular tourist spot. 

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in 2023's Dunki, said after his parents died he wanted to he wanted to leave New Delhi, his hometown, and come to Mumbai. "I thought, I'll get some roles. Then I thought I'd work in front of television, then I came into films, so I got little bits and pieces roles. And then one thing led to the other. I came to Mumbai for a year in 1990 and I said, 'I'll work for a year, earn Rs 1 lakh, buy myself a house, and then go back and become a scientist or a mass communication journalist. And, I hadn't gone back yet," he added. The Q&A session was held at the Forum @ Spazio Cinema.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

'Hindenburg attacking Sebi's credibility, indulging in...': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband Dhaval's statement

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement