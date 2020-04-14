Shah Rukh Khan contributes 25000 PPE kits to medical team across Maharashtra, Minister of Public Health thanks superstar

Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts with his constant contribution in combatting COVID-19. The superstar about a couple of weeks back took to his social media pages and shared a list of aides he will be providing to help coronavirus patients and also healthcare workers. His help has reached out across India including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and also Union Territories. Now, SRK has provided 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits across Maharashtra to healthcare teams.

Talking about the same, Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Many thanks to Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra".

Shah Rukh also replied to Tope by tweeting, "Thank you, sir, for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy."

Earlier while talking about his initiatives in fighting against COVID-19, he said in a statement, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward."