Shah Rukh Khan consulted India's top eye doctors before rushing to US for emergency treatment, met specialists for...

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly rushing to the US for emergency treatment to his eye after consulting some of India's top experts

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly flying to the US for medical attention to an eye ailment. While the actor or his team has not commented on this purported illness, the star does seem to be heading overseas after reports claimed of a botched treatment in Mumbai. Now, a new report has claimed that the actor had consulted some of India’s top eye doctors in Hyderabad days before his decision to seek treatment in the US.

On Tuesday, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the actor was being rushed to the US for eye treatment after initial treatment in Mumbai went bad. “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” the portal quoted a source as saying. However, the exact nature of the illness was not revealed.

Now, a report in Siasat has claimed that the actor had recently met specialists at Hyderabad’s noted LV Prasad Eye Hospital, considered one of the best eye hospitals in the country. The report states that when the actor was in Hyderabad last month following filmmaker Ramoji Rao’s death, he took out time to meet eye doctors. “His visit to Hyderabad on June 11 which was to offer condolences to the family of Ramoji Rao, also included a visit to the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Banjara Hills. King Khan was supposed to come back but due to his other plans he didn’t,” a source was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh’s team is yet to comment on the nature of his ailment or even confirm or deny its existence so far. However, LV Prasad Eye Institute has several noted experts in corneal transplants, cataract, and other eye surgeries. Shah Rukh has reportedly had some treatment on his eyes earlier as well. Times Now reported last year that the celebrated actor underwent surgeries for cataract on both of his eyes in 2023. DNA could not independently verify any of these claims.

Shah Rukh had a stupendous comeback to the big screen last year after a 5-year absence. He starred in three big hits with Jawan and Pathaan becoming the two-highest-grossing Indian films of the year. The actor is next to be seen in King, which marks his maiden collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.

