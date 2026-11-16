Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Jay Shah for his reappointment as ICC Chairman: 'Your leadership is greatly appreciated'

Congratulating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah for his reappointment as ICC Chairman, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second two-year term to ensure "continuity at a defining moment for the sport." The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the ICC's Board Meetings that ended here on Sunday. He is the youngest ever to hold this position.

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Jay Shah

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah for his major achievement. Taking to his X account, Khan wrote, "Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being reappointed as @ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated. The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs and all the best for your next endeavours."

Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being reappointed as @ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated. The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs… and all the best for your next endeavours! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jay Shah

Earlier, the Indian sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar had also lauded Shah on his X handle. The former cricketer wrote, "The growth of cricket depends on creating opportunities, strengthening the game's ecosystem and taking it to newer audiences. @JayShah has worked hard towards these priorities, with particular emphasis on women's cricket. Wishing him continued success as he takes on another term as ICC Chair."

Jay Shah on being reappointed as ICC Chairman

After his reappointment as ICC Chairman, Jay Shah said in a statement, "I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come."

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