Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won the National Award for Jawan, has opened up about his son Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut - the Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan Khan's Netflix series has been the centre of attention ever since its announcement, and is going to be his first significant project as a director. The King Khan also confirmed his cameo and revealed many details about the series too.

SRK cameo in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X (formerly), during which he interacted with his fans and answered their questions.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2024 film Dunki, shared during his session about his son Aryan Khan's debut project. A fan asked him, "When are you planning to launch Aryan Khan as a hero? I’d love to see him in a superhero role." Known widely for his witty responses, he said, “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryans series. They have been very very gracious and loving to him. Main toh hun hi…Haq se!"

Another X user asked about The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Shah Rukh replied, ''It’s very good. You all see and decide..but it’s very entertaining….and wacky and emotional. Honest Review!''

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Working for over a year, Netflix is all set to launch the first look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, in Mumbai on August 20. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on the struggles of hustlers and dreamers who are trying to find their place in Bollywood.

According to reports, the series has cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and other stars.

The show, expected to release in 2025, is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who have also contributed to the writing.

