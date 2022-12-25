Shah Rukh Khan has a cheeky response to fan's query on how long it took him to build his physique for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan often holds #AskSRK sessions on his Twitter account in which he gives candid and hilarious replies to questions posed by his fans and followers. The superstar's responses often go viral within minutes and are cherished by the few users who get lucky on that particular day.

On Sunday, December 25, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor conducted another such session as he tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment."

One of his fans shared a picture of SRK's amazing chiselled body with eight-pack abs and asked the actor how much time it took him to build his physique to which Shah Rukh gave a cheeky reply and said, "57 years bro". The Swades actor celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2 earlier this year.

During the #AskSRK session, the actor revealed that his current body weight is just below 70 kg and shared that he doesn't make gym videos when his fans asked him to post a video of him exercising in the gym. His fans couldn't stop appreciating these two epic replies given by SRK.

57 years bro… December 25, 2022

Just a tad below 70 kg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Main tum mein video nahi banata…. December 25, 2022

After answering some of his fans and followers, Shah Rukh ended the discussion with a tweet that read, "Have to go now, little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy, and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth and forever. Bless you".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will mark his return to the big screen with three releases next year. First is the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan in January, then Atlee's actioner Jawan in June, and finally Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki in December.



