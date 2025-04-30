BOLLYWOOD
Both Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's fanbase, especially among women, is unmatched. "The moment he spreads his arms, half the country’s population will just fall over," they said.
Over the years, live shows and international events have become a major source of income for Bollywood superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. These performances by their favourite stars are especially popular in countries that have a huge Indian community who are willing to pay hefty amounts. Australian event organisers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa, in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, shared some important BTS, shedding light on which celebrities are more popular and demand higher fees. The Australian event organisers revealed that between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the latter demands a higher fee.
The organisers also shared how, among the new stars, Ranveer Singh charges more than Kartik Aaryan for live shows. When asked about the most popular Indian female actor in Australia, the organisers named Kareena Kapoor Khan, claiming that she is more popular than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, or Alia Bhatt. "People are crazy about her. She is a senior actress. People have liked her for a long time. People who can spend on concerts and meet and greets are not young students. People who have been there for a while and are settled they can spend, so those stars who have been around for a long they have a bigger fan base. Kareena, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta, when they visit, people go crazy," they said.
